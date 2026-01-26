/From Iraq to Afghanistan: 5 missions where the USS Abraham Lincoln played a decisive role

The USS Abraham Lincoln is heading to the Middle East amid escalating US–Iran tensions, serving as a deliberate signal of military readiness rather than a purely diplomatic gesture from US President Donald Trump. With concerns mounting over a potential US strike, the aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships have reportedly positioned themselves near Iranian waters. In response to the heightened concerns of a possible strike, Iranian authorities on Sunday, unveiled a massive mural on a central Tehran billboard, delivering a direct warning to the United States. The mural showed an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its flight deck The artwork had the slogan: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

