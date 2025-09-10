From Inspector Zende to Materialists: 7 great movies new to Netflix in September 2025

September is packed with lots of new releases. From Inspector Zende to aka Charlie Sheen - there is something for everyone. Every genre movie on Netflix has been compiled in this list that will make the rest of the month go by in ease.
10 days of September are already gone, to give the rest of the month a great kick-off, we have made a list of the movies that are new to Netflix this month. Here, take a look.
Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh starrer Inspector Zende has been released on Netflix on September 5. The film, which is loosely based on the Bombay Police's arrest of the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, has been getting positive reviews all across. The plot has a cat-and-mouse chase story. The real-life story revolves around the escape of Charles Sobhraj from the Tihar jail and how the the Bombay Police deputed its best officer to catch him.
The Wrong Paris is coming to Netflix on September 12. The story puts its limelight on a lady named Dawn who wants to go to Paris and lands in the city via a dating show. While participating in the show, she gets paired with a cowboy Bachelor.
Airing on September 26, the romantic movie named Ruth and Boaz centers around two conflicting characters. The trailer tells a biblical romance love story where, Boaz, a wealthy landowner, falls in love with Ruth, a woman known for her devotion and loyalty.
Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson plays a professional matchmaker in the film Materialists. The film also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans as Dakota's suitable matches. The movie depicts a story of a matchmaker in New York City who gets crumbled up in finding her a match and her flawed ex. The film was loved by critics and fans on its theatrical release and is now hitting the OTT platform on September 13.
She Said Maybe is a romantic comedy movie and will premiere on Netflix on September 19. The trailer of the movie indicates that the plot revolves around a girl named Mavi, who finds out that she is the owner of a wealthy Turkish dynasty and has to adapt to a new lifestyle.
On Friday, September 26, the French language movie, French Lover will premiere on Netflix. Featuring Omar Sy and Sara Giraudeau, the film has an approximate run time of 2 hours and 2 minutes. The story highlights the unexpected love story of an actor and a waitress.
A documentary named aka Charlie Sheen has also positioned its place on Netflix since September 10. The documentary focuses on the life story of actor Charlie Sheen and his failed relationships, abuse charges, and his drug addiction.