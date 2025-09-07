/From India to Sri Lanka, Last 5 Asia Cup winners

India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, winning the title eight times - 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023. Lets have a look at the last five winners of Asia Cup.
In the 2023 Asia Cup final, India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, taking six wickets for just 21 runs, and was also named as Man of the Match.
In the 2022 Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 runs earned him the Man of the Match award, while Wanindu Hasaranga was declared Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performance.
In 2018, India edged past Bangladesh by three wickets to lift the Asia Cup trophy. Shikhar Dhawan was named Player of the Tournament for his excellent batting.
In 2016, under MS Dhoni’s leadership, India won the Asia Cup again by defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the Man of the Match in the final.
Back in 2014, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets. Lahiru Thirimanne was awarded Player of the Tournament for his fine all-round performance.