/From India to South Africa, 5 teams with most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cup

From India to South Africa here is a list of five teams with most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cup. The list also features former T20 World Cup winners England and Australia as well.
India set a record for most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cups with 10 straight victories from the 2024 and 2026 tournaments — becoming the first team to reach this milestone in the competition’s history. Their streak began with eight wins en route to the 2024 title and continued with two more wins in the 2026 edition, surpassing South Africa and Australia’s best of eight.
South Africa posted 8 consecutive wins in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, tying the record for most straight victories at the tournament before the final. The Proteas remained unbeaten through group and knockout stages, showcasing dominant performances across their campaign and equalling Australia’s best streak in T20 World Cup history.
Australia recorded 8 consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cups from 2022 to 2024, marking one of the longest streaks in the tournament’s history. The Aussies maintained this dominant run across two editions by consistently defeating strong opponents in group and Super Eight stages, tying South Africa’s best and highlighting their sustained success in the global T20 format.
England posted 7 consecutive Men’s T20 World Cup wins between 2010 and 2012, one of the longest streaks before being halted in the 2012 tournament. This run included victories through the 2010 champions campaign and continued into the next edition, tying with India’s similar streak and highlighting England’s strong performance in early T20 World Cup history.
India also enjoyed a 7-match consecutive win streak in Men’s T20 World Cups from 2012 to 2014, one of the competition’s longest runs. This streak spanned victories late in the 2012 tournament and continued through the 2014 edition, underlining India’s consistent dominance in the format before it was ended in the 2014 final.