/From India to Pakistan, 6 teams to chase 150 plus targets without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is

From India to Pakistan here are six teams to chase 150-plus targets without losing a wicket in Men's T20Is. The list also features the likes of New Zealand and England after the former's triumph over UAE in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Pakistan produced one of the most memorable chases in Men’s T20I history by overhauling a 200-run target without losing a wicket. The landmark achievement came against England in Karachi in 2022, powered by an unbeaten opening stand from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Their composure and consistency under pressure sealed a historic victory and placed Pakistan among an elite group of teams to complete a flawless chase.
New Zealand joined an elite list by successfully chasing a 174-run target without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is. The feat came against the UAE in Chennai in 2026, with openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen producing a dominant unbeaten partnership. Their fearless stroke play ensured a clinical chase and highlighted New Zealand’s explosive strength at the top of the order.
New Zealand became one of the few teams to chase a 150-plus target without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is. The achievement came against Pakistan in Hamilton in 2016, as Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill put on a flawless opening partnership. Their unbeaten stand ensured a comfortable chase and highlighted New Zealand’s composure and class at the top of the order.
England joined an elite list by successfully chasing a 169-run target without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is. The feat came against India in Adelaide in 2022, with openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales producing a dominant unbeaten partnership. Their commanding performance sealed a famous victory and showcased England’s firepower and control at the top of the order.
India entered the record books by successfully chasing a 153-run target without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is. The milestone came against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2024, powered by an unbeaten opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Their composed yet aggressive approach ensured a smooth chase and highlighted India’s depth and stability at the top of the batting order.
Pakistan scripted history by chasing a 152-run target without losing a wicket in Men’s T20Is. The iconic achievement came against India in Dubai in 2021 T20 World Cup, powered by an unbeaten opening partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Their calm, calculated batting under pressure sealed a famous victory and remains one of Pakistan’s most memorable T20 performances.