/From India-Pakistan to Hamilton-Rosberg saga, 5 famous incidents when sportsmen refused to shake hands

Luis Suarez's second game back after an eight-match ban for alleged racial abuse on Patrice Evra was an away game at Manchester United on 11 Feb 2012. Suarez caused controversy from the start by refusing to shake hands with Patrice Evra before kick-off. At half-time, Suarez viciously struck the ball at the Manchester United dugout and there was said to be a scuffle between the two sides in the tunnel during the break.