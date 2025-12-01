/From human calculators to eyeball pops: The 7 most astonishing Guinness World Records of 2025

Guinness World Records is the global authority on record-breaking achievements, documenting both human feats and natural extremes in an annual reference book, a best-selling copyrighted book of all time. Let's have a look at the top world records of 2025 so far.
Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old from India dubbed the “Human Calculator Kid,” completed the mental addition of 100 four-digit numbers in just 30.9 seconds. Gifted in rapid mental maths, he broke six world records in a single day, including multiplying two eight-digit numbers in 2 minutes 35.41 seconds.
Truett Hanes from the USA completed a staggering 10,001 pull-ups within 24 hours, earning the record for the most pull-ups performed in a single day. His achievement showcases remarkable endurance, discipline, and physical resilience, setting a benchmark few can imagine reaching.
Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez from Uruguay holds the record for the farthest eyeball pop (male), achieving an incredible 19 mm. He can consciously relax his eye muscles to push his eyeballs forward, a talent he first discovered as a child while joking around with friends at school.
Chanel Tapper from the USA possesses the world’s longest female tongue, measuring 9.75 cm from tip to lip. Her exceptionally long tongue often surprises people, sometimes even startling them into screams. Chanel’s unique feature has earned global fascination and a place in record history.
Lalit Patidar from India holds the record for the hairiest face on a male, with 201.72 hairs per square centimetre covering more than 95 per cent of his face. He has hypertrichosis, a rare condition known as werewolf syndrome, which causes excessive hair growth and gives him his distinct appearance.
At 78 years and 135 days, New Zealand’s Maynard Williams became the oldest man to perform an abdominal plank. Although only three minutes were required to secure the record, he astonishingly held the position for over 30 minutes, proving age is no barrier to extraordinary strength.
Domino artist and YouTuber Lily Hevesh, known as Hevesh5, led a team of builders to create the tallest domino structure ever recorded. After five days of meticulous stacking, they achieved a structure measuring 10.128 metres in height, combining creativity, teamwork, and perfect precision.