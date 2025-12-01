LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From human calculators to eyeball pops: The 7 most astonishing Guinness World Records of 2025

From human calculators to eyeball pops: The 7 most astonishing Guinness World Records of 2025

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 19:21 IST

Guinness World Records is the global authority on record-breaking achievements, documenting both human feats and natural extremes in an annual reference book, a best-selling copyrighted book of all time. Let's have a look at the top world records of 2025 so far.

1. Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers
1 / 7
(Photograph: FB/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

1. Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers

Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old from India dubbed the “Human Calculator Kid,” completed the mental addition of 100 four-digit numbers in just 30.9 seconds. Gifted in rapid mental maths, he broke six world records in a single day, including multiplying two eight-digit numbers in 2 minutes 35.41 seconds.

2. Most pull-ups in 24 hours (male)
2 / 7
(Photograph: FB/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

2. Most pull-ups in 24 hours (male)

Truett Hanes from the USA completed a staggering 10,001 pull-ups within 24 hours, earning the record for the most pull-ups performed in a single day. His achievement showcases remarkable endurance, discipline, and physical resilience, setting a benchmark few can imagine reaching.

3. Farthest eyeball pop
3 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

3. Farthest eyeball pop

Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez from Uruguay holds the record for the farthest eyeball pop (male), achieving an incredible 19 mm. He can consciously relax his eye muscles to push his eyeballs forward, a talent he first discovered as a child while joking around with friends at school.

4. Longest tongue (female)
4 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

4. Longest tongue (female)

Chanel Tapper from the USA possesses the world’s longest female tongue, measuring 9.75 cm from tip to lip. Her exceptionally long tongue often surprises people, sometimes even startling them into screams. Chanel’s unique feature has earned global fascination and a place in record history.

5. Hairiest face on a person (male)
5 / 7
(Photograph: FB/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

5. Hairiest face on a person (male)

Lalit Patidar from India holds the record for the hairiest face on a male, with 201.72 hairs per square centimetre covering more than 95 per cent of his face. He has hypertrichosis, a rare condition known as werewolf syndrome, which causes excessive hair growth and gives him his distinct appearance.

6. Oldest person to perform an abdominal plank (male)
6 / 7
(Photograph: FB/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

6. Oldest person to perform an abdominal plank (male)

At 78 years and 135 days, New Zealand’s Maynard Williams became the oldest man to perform an abdominal plank. Although only three minutes were required to secure the record, he astonishingly held the position for over 30 minutes, proving age is no barrier to extraordinary strength.

7. Tallest domino structure
7 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

7. Tallest domino structure

Domino artist and YouTuber Lily Hevesh, known as Hevesh5, led a team of builders to create the tallest domino structure ever recorded. After five days of meticulous stacking, they achieved a structure measuring 10.128 metres in height, combining creativity, teamwork, and perfect precision.

Trending Photo

BrahMos missile test: 7 key findings from Indian Army’s latest missile launch in Bay of Bengal
7

BrahMos missile test: 7 key findings from Indian Army’s latest missile launch in Bay of Bengal

India-Russia Summit: Top 10 things to expect from Modi-Putin meeting this week
10

India-Russia Summit: Top 10 things to expect from Modi-Putin meeting this week

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025
5

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most hundreds in a single format
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most hundreds in a single format

Rohit tops latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, check where Virat Kohli stands
5

Rohit tops latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, check where Virat Kohli stands