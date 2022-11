Heidi Klum is known as the queen of Halloween for a reason. Former supermodels' Halloween costumes have been one of the most discussed topics of the spooky festival. For over a decade, the actress has made news for her strange yet captivating ghostly appearance. This year, the actress become a giant worm and unsurprisingly, it drew all the eyes.

As Klum continues to take her Halloween fashion game a notch higher every year, let's take a look back at all of her jaw-dropping costumes.