From Hulk Hogan to Diogo Jota, 5 sports heroes we lost in 2025

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 29, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 13:54 IST

2025 was tough for sports fans, as they lost some of their heroes. The list includes the five most-significant sporting heroes who sadly passed away in 2025.

Hulk Hogan (WWE)
(Photograph: Others)

Perhaps the most-renowned name on this list, a former WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, passed away earlier this year. An iconic figure in professional wrestling, known for his charismatic personality and signature moustache, Hogan left for the heavenly abode on July 24 at the age of 76.

George Foreman (Boxing)
(Photograph: Others)

The former heavyweight boxing champion, George Foreman, who won Olympic gold in 1968, passed away on March 21 at age 76.

Buvaisar Saitiev (Freestyle Wrestling)
(Photograph: Others)

The three-time Olympic freestyle champion for Russia, widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, passed away on March 2 at age 49 in unexplained circumstances.

Denis Law (Football)
(Photograph: Others)

The Scottish football legend, known as the "King of the Stretford End," passed away on January 17 at 84 due to Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.

Diogo Jota (Football)
(Photograph: Others)

Last but not least, Portugal and Liverpool legend Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash on July 3 at age 28, along with his brother Andre Silva.

