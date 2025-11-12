/From Huang Hsiao Wen to Agata Kaczmarska, 5 contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025 (Part 1)

From Huang Hsiao-Wen to Agata Kaczmarska here is a list of five contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025 in the first part. The list also features the likes of Sewon Okazawa, Wu Shih-Yi and Greentree Emma Sue.
Reigning World Champion Huang Hsiao-Wen arrives in New Delhi as one of the biggest names in women’s boxing. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and three-time World Champion, Huang’s combination of precision, power, and unmatched consistency makes her a strong favorite to continue her global dominance in the 54kg category.
Poland’s AgataKaczmarska is coming off an impressive year, having won gold at both the World Boxing Championships and the World Boxing Cup Poland. Known for her attacking intent and composure under pressure, she remains one of Europe’s most formidable boxers.
A World Champion in 2021, Asian Games Gold Medalist, and World Championships silver medalist, Sewon Okazawa brings world-class experience and technical brilliance to the tournament.
An Olympic bronze medalist and consistent performer on the world stage, Wu Shih-Yi’s blend of speed and tactical acumen has made her one of Asia’s most respected names in the 57kg division.
Australia’s Emma Sue Greentree continues to shine with back-to-back podium finishes at the World Championships. Her disciplined style and strength in close-range exchanges could make her a medal contender again in New Delhi.