From home theatre to date night: 7 tips on how to spend Valentine's day together at home

If you and your partner love movies but due to Covid still fear to go out for a movie date then this year, make full use of that home theatre. Top that with some popcorn and a packet of nachos and sit comfortably and lounge
Cook together
During the lockdown, everyone turned MasterChefs and tried something new in their kitchen. The same thing you can also do with your beau this Valentine’s but with a twist. Why not make something romantic together?
Game night
When was the last time you and your partner sat down and played a game together? To raise the fun bar, you can either pick a video game or pull out an old ludo board game or any other game, like Scrabble, chess or a card game that you want to play with your valentine.
Crafting with your memories
Pandemic has taught us to value relationships even more than before. So this year why don’t we craft something together? Like painting together or origami.
Spa day
Turn your home into a part-time Spa and be your own masseuse and pamper you and your partner. Take out relaxing oils to relieve stress, a face mask to renew the skin with some cucumber for your eyes. Enjoy the moment together and click some fun selfies and later share them on your Instagram with a humorous touch.
Create a Scrapbook of Your Travels
Get a little crafty and take out your scissors, book and your old photographs of the places you both have explored together. We all wanted to do that at some point of time right?
Ultimate Barbecue date night
As the day is coming to an end, what better way to close the day out on your balcony with a Barbecue date with your valentine. Enjoy gathering Barbecue things and cutting vegetable together and at last enjoy those tasty grilled things with your loved one.