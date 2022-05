Lebanon holds a parliamentary election on May 15, with candidates vying for 128 seats that are divided among 11 religious groups according to a sectarian power-sharing system.

The vote takes place against a backdrop of devastating economic collapse and a boycott by leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri.

While reform-minded independents hope to dislodge ruling factions, established parties are still expected to maintain a grip.

Here are the main players: