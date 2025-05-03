From Harshal Patel to Khaleel Ahmed six bowlers with most expensive IPL overs

1. Harshal Patel (RCB) – 37 Runs
Harshal Patel, who had an otherwise successful IPL 2021 season as the Purple Cap winner, had a forgettable over against CSK in which he conceded 37 runs.
2. Prashanth Parameswaran (KTK) – 37 Runs
Parameswaran bowled to Chris Gayle in IPL 2011, who smashed 37 runs in a single over during his explosive innings. This included a sequence of sixes, and a no-ball, compounding the over's cost.
3. Daniel Sams (MI) – 35 Runs
Daniel Sams was taken apart by KKR’s Pat Cummins in IPL 2022, who equaled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL (off 14 balls). Sams’s over included a series of massive sixes and boundaries, contributing to a quick finish.
4. Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) – 33 Runs
Romario Shepherd unleashed a ruthless assault on Khaleel Ahmed in what became the most expensive over of IPL 2025 so far — a staggering 33 runs in the 19th over, before smashing Matheesha Pathirana for two fours and as many sixes in the final over to race to his fifty.
5. Parwinder Awana (PBKS) – 33 Runs
Parwinder Awana had a nightmare over against CSK, where Suresh Raina went berserk in the powerplay during the IPL 2014 Qualifier match. Raina scored heavily off Awana in that memorable blitz.
6. Ravi Bopara (PBKS) – 33 Runs
Ravi Bopara, known more for his batting, had a rough bowling over where he conceded 33 runs to KKR’s aggressive batters in IPL 2010. This over featured multiple boundaries and sixes, significantly shifting momentum.