/From Harry Kane to Mohamed Salah, 5 players with most goals for single Premier League side

From Harry Kane to Mohamed Salah here is a look at five players with most goals for single Premier League side. The list also features the likes of Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry with Salah announcing his Liverpool exit.
Harry Kane is the all-time top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur with 213 goals, a record built through remarkable consistency and finishing ability. He became Spurs’ talisman over nearly a decade, leading the line with clinical precision and breaking multiple club milestones. Kane’s tally stands among the highest ever for a single Premier League club, highlighting his loyalty and elite goal-scoring legacy.
Mohamed Salah has scored 189 goals for Liverpool F.C., making him one of the club’s greatest-ever goal scorers in the Premier League era. Since arriving in 2017, Salah has been the focal point of Liverpool’s attack, combining pace, skill, and relentless consistency in front of goal. His tally places him among the top players with most goals for a single Premier League side, underlining his legendary status at Anfield.
Sergio Aguero scored 184 goals for Manchester City F.C., making him the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. Known for his explosive finishing and big-game impact, Agüero was central to City’s rise as a dominant force in English football. His iconic goals and consistency cement his place among players with the most goals for a single Premier League side.
Wayne Rooney scored 183 goals for Manchester United F.C., making him the club’s highest Premier League goal scorer. A complete forward, Rooney combined power, vision, and versatility to lead United’s attack during a hugely successful era. His goal tally places him among the elite players with most goals for a single Premier League side, reflecting his lasting legacy at Old Trafford.
Thierry Henry scored 175 goals for Arsenal F.C., making him the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. Renowned for his pace, elegance, and clinical finishing, Henry was the driving force behind Arsenal’s dominant era under Arsène Wenger. His goal tally cements his place among players with the most goals for a single Premier League side, highlighting his iconic status at the club.