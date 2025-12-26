/From Harry Brook to David Warner, 5 batters fastest to 3000 Test runs (by balls faced)

From Harry Brook to David Warner here is a list of batters fastest to 3000 Test runs by balls faced. The list also features the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Indian duo of Rishabh Pant and Virender Sehwag.
Harry Brook of England features prominently among the batters fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs by balls faced, achieving the landmark in just 3,468 deliveries across 33 Test matches. Known for his aggressive yet composed batting style, Brook has redefined England’s modern Test approach with his ability to score quickly without compromising consistency.
Adam Gilchrist stands out among the batters fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs by balls faced, achieving the milestone in just 3,610 deliveries over 96 Test matches for Australia. Renowned for revolutionising the role of a wicketkeeper-batter, Gilchrist brought an unmatched attacking intent to Test cricket, often changing the course of matches with his fearless stroke play.
David Warner features prominently among the batters fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs by balls faced, bringing up the milestone in just 4,047 deliveries across 112 Test matches for Australia. Known for his explosive starts and relentless pressure on bowlers, Warner transformed the role of an opening batter in Test cricket with his aggressive approach.
Rishabh Pant has carved out a unique place among the batters fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs by balls faced, achieving the milestone in just 4,095 deliveries across 49 Test matches for India. Known for his fearless stroke play and unconventional shot-making, Pant has consistently taken the attack to opposition bowlers, even in challenging overseas conditions.
Virender Sehwag remains one of the most iconic names among the batters fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs by balls faced, achieving the feat in just 4,129 deliveries across 104 Test matches for India. Renowned for his fearless, front-foot approach, Sehwag redefined opening batting in Test cricket by attacking bowlers from the very first ball.