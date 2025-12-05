LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Harley Quinn to Daenerys Targaryen! 10 wild female characters Netflix will own after Warner Bros takeover

From Harley Quinn to Daenerys Targaryen! 10 wild female characters Netflix will own after Warner Bros takeover

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 19:43 IST

Warner’s animation divisions hold rights to adaptations and collaborations involving characters like Jinx; her presence in the Warner catalogue would move to Netflix.

NETFLIX-WARNER BROS MERGER
1 / 12

NETFLIX-WARNER BROS MERGER

With Netflix set to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s TV and film studios and its streaming division, one of the biggest shifts in entertainment IP ownership is underway. If the deal is approved, Netflix would take control of some of the most powerful female characters in global pop culture. Here are 10 of the most iconic women from franchises included in Warner Bros’ studios.

Wonder Woman (DC Universe)
2 / 12

Wonder Woman (DC Universe)

One of the most recognisable superheroes in the world, Wonder Woman, along with her films and animated titles, would fall under Netflix’s ownership through the DC content library.

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)
3 / 12

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

A global fan favourite, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and multiple animated series would become part of Netflix’s character portfolio.

Cassie Howard
4 / 12

Cassie Howard

HBO’s globally recognised character becomes part of Netflix’s catalogue through the acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming division. As a central figure in one of HBO’s most-watched Gen-Z dramas, Cassie represents the kind of high-impact, character-driven storytelling HBO is known for. Her inclusion highlights how the merger shifts valuable prestige-TV IP, especially youth-culture franchises, into Netflix’s ownership structure.

Hermione Granger (Harry Potter franchise)
5 / 12

Hermione Granger (Harry Potter franchise)

Through Warner Bros Pictures, Netflix would acquire the film rights to Hermione Granger, one of the most influential characters in modern fantasy cinema.

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)
6 / 12

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

HBO’s Game of Thrones is part of the streaming division being acquired, giving Netflix control over Daenerys, a central character in one of TV’s most successful dramas.

Mera (Aquaman)
7 / 12

Mera (Aquaman)

From the DC films, Mera — who plays a key role in the Aquaman franchise — is another major character who would shift to Netflix’s control.

Mera (Aquaman)
8 / 12

Mera (Aquaman)

From the DC films, Mera, who plays a key role in the Aquaman franchise, is another major character who would shift to Netflix’s control.

Raven (Teen Titans)
9 / 12

Raven (Teen Titans)

A core DC animated character known from Teen Titans and Titans, Raven is a major figure in young-adult superhero storytelling.

Jinx (Arcane universe – Warner Bros animation licensing)
10 / 12

Jinx (Arcane universe – Warner Bros animation licensing)

Warner’s animation divisions hold rights to adaptations and collaborations involving characters like Jinx; her presence in the Warner catalogue would move to Netflix.

Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)
11 / 12

Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)

Velma, an iconic animated character with multiple spin-offs, movies and series, is part of the Warner Bros animation library included in the takeover.

10. Sister Irene (The Conjuring Universe)
12 / 12

10. Sister Irene (The Conjuring Universe)

Through New Line Cinema, Netflix would gain rights to The Conjuring Universe, including prominent characters such as Sister Irene from The Nun films.

Trending Photo

'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover
10

'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover

'OnlyFans Cassie': How Netflix could push Sydney Sweeney to new extremes after Warner Bros takeover
8

'OnlyFans Cassie': How Netflix could push Sydney Sweeney to new extremes after Warner Bros takeover

India's Year in Search 2025: Saiyaara, Kantara, Coolie and more- Top 10 most-Googled movies of the year
11

India's Year in Search 2025: Saiyaara, Kantara, Coolie and more- Top 10 most-Googled movies of the year

10 situations where the Su-57 could perform better than any 4th-gen jets
10

10 situations where the Su-57 could perform better than any 4th-gen jets

IndiGo flight chaos: Who is the owner of the airlines and what is his net worth?
7

IndiGo flight chaos: Who is the owner of the airlines and what is his net worth?