/From Harley Quinn to Daenerys Targaryen! 10 wild female characters Netflix will own after Warner Bros takeover

Warner’s animation divisions hold rights to adaptations and collaborations involving characters like Jinx; her presence in the Warner catalogue would move to Netflix.
With Netflix set to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s TV and film studios and its streaming division, one of the biggest shifts in entertainment IP ownership is underway. If the deal is approved, Netflix would take control of some of the most powerful female characters in global pop culture. Here are 10 of the most iconic women from franchises included in Warner Bros’ studios.
One of the most recognisable superheroes in the world, Wonder Woman, along with her films and animated titles, would fall under Netflix’s ownership through the DC content library.
A global fan favourite, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and multiple animated series would become part of Netflix’s character portfolio.
HBO’s globally recognised character becomes part of Netflix’s catalogue through the acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming division. As a central figure in one of HBO’s most-watched Gen-Z dramas, Cassie represents the kind of high-impact, character-driven storytelling HBO is known for. Her inclusion highlights how the merger shifts valuable prestige-TV IP, especially youth-culture franchises, into Netflix’s ownership structure.
Through Warner Bros Pictures, Netflix would acquire the film rights to Hermione Granger, one of the most influential characters in modern fantasy cinema.
HBO’s Game of Thrones is part of the streaming division being acquired, giving Netflix control over Daenerys, a central character in one of TV’s most successful dramas.
From the DC films, Mera — who plays a key role in the Aquaman franchise — is another major character who would shift to Netflix’s control.
From the DC films, Mera, who plays a key role in the Aquaman franchise, is another major character who would shift to Netflix’s control.
A core DC animated character known from Teen Titans and Titans, Raven is a major figure in young-adult superhero storytelling.
Warner’s animation divisions hold rights to adaptations and collaborations involving characters like Jinx; her presence in the Warner catalogue would move to Netflix.
Velma, an iconic animated character with multiple spin-offs, movies and series, is part of the Warner Bros animation library included in the takeover.
Through New Line Cinema, Netflix would gain rights to The Conjuring Universe, including prominent characters such as Sister Irene from The Nun films.