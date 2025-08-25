/From Hachi to Togo: 10 best dog movies inspired by true events

From Hachi to Togo, here are 10 of the most inspiring dog movies based on true stories that you need to watch. From epic adventures that test deep bonds of loyalty to heart-warming tales, we have something for all dog lovers.
Films based on dogs and their real-life heroism and loyalty often tug at our hearts. From tales of bravery and sacrifice to heartwarming stories of friendship, these movies remind us why dogs truly are man’s best friend. Here are 10 of the most inspiring dog movies based on true stories.
Inspired by the real-life Akita dog in Japan, Hachiko waited at a train station every day for his late owner, even years after his death. This film, starring Richard Gere, beautifully captures that unbreakable loyalty.
Based on the 1925 serum run to Nome, where a sledge team led a race against time to deliver life-saving medicine to a small town, this Disney+ film tells the story of Togo, the sledge dog who led one of the most dangerous journeys in history, proving his courage and resilience.
Although filled with comedy and chaos, Marley & Me is rooted in the real-life memoir of journalist John Grogan and his mischievous but loving Labrador, Marley. It’s a moving story about family and unconditional love.
This animated classic is inspired by Balto, the sledge dog who helped deliver life-saving medicine during the 1925 diphtheria outbreak in Alaska. His bravery saved countless children and made him a legend.
Based on an Australian legend, Red Dog roamed the Outback in search of his owner and became a symbol of loyalty and unity for an entire community. This heartwarming film celebrates the bond between people and pets.
This emotional war drama is based on the true story of U.S. Marine Megan Leavey and her bomb-sniffing dog, Rex. Their partnership during combat missions in Iraq showcases courage, friendship, and sacrifice.
Inspired by true events in Antarctica, this survival adventure follows a team of sledge dogs left behind during a harsh winter storm. Their fight for survival is an inspiring tale of resilience, teamwork, and spirit.
Based on Willie Morris’s autobiographical novel, this coming-of-age story depicts how his dog Skip helped him navigate childhood, loneliness, and growing up. It’s a heartfelt reminder of the comfort dogs bring.
Based on real survivalist tales, this film follows a wolfdog and its bond with a young explorer in the Yukon. Their journey is a moving story of trust, survival, and companionship.
This war drama is inspired by real military service dogs. It follows Max, a Marine dog traumatised by the loss of his handler, who finds healing and purpose with the soldier’s family.