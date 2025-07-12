/From Graham Gooch to Andrew Strauss: 5 batters with most Test runs scored at Lord’s cricket ground, only one active player on list

From Graham Gooch to Andrew Strauss, here's a look at five batters with the most Test runs scored at Lord’s cricket ground. Also, there is only one active player on the list; check the name inside.
England batter Joe Root entered the history books during the ongoing Test match against India as he leapfrogged Graham Gooch for most runs at the 'home of cricket'.
Having played 23 matches (41 innings) at Lords and counting and scored 2126 runs at an average of 55.94, including eight centuries and seven half-centuries, Root tops the chart.
The veteran English batter, Graham Gooch, is second on this list of batters with the most runs at the Mecca of Cricket. During his time playing at this venue, he played 21 Test matches and scored 2015 runs at an average of 53.02, including six centuries and five half-centuries.
The former English captain, Alastair Cook, comes third on the list. In 26 Test matches at Lords, he has scored 1937 runs at an average of 43.04, including four centuries and twelve half-centuries.
The legendary England captain comes fourth on the list. At Lords, the left-handed opener played 18 Test matches and scored 1562 runs at an average of 52.06, including five centuries and six half-centuries.
The former England keeper-batter, Alec Stewart, comes fifth on this list. At Lord's, he has played 37 Test matches and scored 1476 runs at an average of 44.72, including three centuries and eight half-centuries.