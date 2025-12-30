/From Goa to Manali: 7 best places in India to welcome New Year 2026

From beach parties in Goa to snowy escapes in Manali, royal stays in Udaipur and peaceful retreats in Rishikesh, these seven Indian destinations offer the perfect mix of celebration, nature and calm to welcome the New Year 2026 in style.
New Year 2026 is almost here! From beachside bashes and snowy mountain retreats to spiritual getaways and offbeat cultural experiences, India offers endless ways to ring in the New Year. Whether you plan to party through the night, enjoy a quiet break in the hills, or welcome the year with calm and reflection, these seven Indian destinations offer memorable experiences to start the New Year on the right note.
Goa tops the New Year bucket list with beach parties, EDM nights, fireworks, and sunrise-after celebrations. From Baga and Calangute’s club scene to Anjuna’s trance vibes and quieter south Goa escapes, the state offers something for every mood—party hard or unwind by the sea with shack dinners and live music.
For a snowy countdown, Manali and Kasol deliver cozy cafés, bonfires, and mountain views. Manali buzzes with resorts hosting gala nights, while Kasol keeps it laid-back with riverside stays and hippie cafés. Fresh snow, pine forests, and stargazing make it a winter wonderland welcome.
Ring in the New Year royally in Udaipur. Lakeside luxury hotels host elegant dinners, cultural performances, and fireworks reflecting on Lake Pichola. The City of Lakes blends heritage charm with refined celebrations—perfect for couples and those seeking a classy, quieter start to the year.
If you prefer peace over parties, Rishikesh offers a soulful New Year. Join yoga and meditation retreats, attend Ganga Aarti, or camp by the river under the stars. Adventure lovers can add rafting and trekking, balancing reflection with a gentle dose of thrill.
Celebrate amid the surreal white desert at the Rann of Kutch. During Rann Utsav, expect folk music, dance, local crafts, and tent-city stays under moonlit skies. The vast salt flats and cultural immersion make for a uniquely memorable and photogenic New Year experience.
Coorg’s misty hills and coffee plantations create a serene New Year escape. Resorts host intimate celebrations with bonfires and local cuisine, while days are perfect for plantation walks, waterfalls, and wildlife spotting. Ideal for nature lovers seeking calm, fresh air, and slow mornings.
Welcome the New Year on pristine beaches in the Andamans. Havelock and Neil Island offer beachside dinners, mellow parties, and stunning sunsets. With scuba diving, snorkelling, and crystal-clear waters, it’s a tropical, crowd-free way to begin the year refreshed.