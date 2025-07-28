/From Gnats and MiG‑21s to Rafales: How the Indian Air Force transformed its fighter jets over the decades

India entered the supersonic era in 1963 with the induction of the Soviet‑designed MiG‑21. Compact, swift and relatively economical, the MiG‑21 swiftly became the backbone of the Indian Air Force, with more than 800-1000 aircraft eventually produced under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), forming one of the world’s largest MiG‑21 fleets. Capable of reaching speeds above Mach 2 (around 2,100 km/h), its slender delta‑wing design allowed rapid climbs and high‑speed interceptions. Initially equipped with basic radar and heat‑seeking missiles, later variants incorporated more advanced avionics to enhance combat effectiveness. The MiG‑21 proved its worth during the 1971 Indo‑Pakistan War, where it achieved several aerial victories and played a decisive role in asserting air superiority. Remaining in frontline service for decades, it became an enduring symbol of India’s leap into modern jet‑age warfare. However, the IAF is preparing to retire its fleet of MiG-21 in September.

