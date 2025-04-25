Advertisment
Photos

From Glenn Maxwell to Dinesh Karthik seven batters with most ducks in IPL history

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Glenn Maxwell to Dinesh Karthik here's a look at seven batters with most ducks in IPL history ft Rohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Mandeep Singh
7. Mandeep Singh – 15 Ducks
The Indian batter has also been dismissed for a duck 15 times in IPL history. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

6. Rashid Khan – 15 Ducks
The Afghan leg-spinner is among the most consistent bowlers but has struggled with the bat, recording 15 ducks. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Piyush Chawla
5. Piyush Chawla – 16 Ducks
Primarily a leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla has 16 ducks in IPL history. He has played for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

Sunil Narine couldn't help KKR with bat vs PBKS
4. Sunil Narine – 17 Ducks
The West Indian all-rounder has also registered 17 ducks in the IPL. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders throughout his IPL career.

Rohit Sharma
3. Rohit Sharma – 18 Ducks
One of IPL’s most successful batters and captains, Rohit Sharma has 18 ducks in IPL. He has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, leading MI to five IPL titles.

Dinesh Karthik
2. Dinesh Karthik – 18 Ducks
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has also recorded 18 ducks in IPL history. Karthik has been a part of several franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and RCB.

Glenn Maxwell
1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks
The Australian all-rounder is known for his explosive batting but has also been dismissed for a duck 19 times in IPL history. He has played for multiple franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

