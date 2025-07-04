/From Ghana to Russia: Top 7 countries that have recognised PM Modi with national awards

LOGIN
Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 20:01 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 20:02 IST

These honours mark another milestone in India’s growing influence globally, with several nations having already recognised Modi’s leadership through prestigious national awards.

 

Ghana and Trinidad Honour PM Modi
(Photograph:X/ @narendramodi)

Ghana and Trinidad Honour PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country’s national honour, during his official visit. Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama presented the award, citing Modi’s “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.” On the same diplomatic tour, PM Modi is also set to receive the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s highest honour, during his two-day visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. These honours mark another milestone in India’s growing influence globally, with several nations having already recognised Modi’s leadership through prestigious national awards.

Russia – Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
(Photograph:Reuters)

Russia – Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

In 2019, Russia awarded PM Modi the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, its highest state decoration. The award was given for his contributions to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

France – Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
(Photograph:MEAIndia)

France – Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

In 2023, during his visit for Bastille Day celebrations, France conferred its highest national award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, upon PM Modi. It reflected deepening defence and technological cooperation between the two nations.

UAE – Order of Zayed
(Photograph:ANI)

UAE – Order of Zayed

The Order of Zayed, the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, was presented to PM Modi in 2019. It acknowledged his role in enhancing bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Saudi Arabia – King Abdulaziz Sash
(Photograph:MEAIndia, X)

Saudi Arabia – King Abdulaziz Sash

During a 2016 visit, Saudi Arabia awarded PM Modi the King Abdulaziz Sash, the country's highest civilian honour. The award was seen as recognition of his efforts to expand India’s relations in the Gulf region. The award was presented by King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court.

Egypt – Order of the Nile
(Photograph:PTI)

Egypt – Order of the Nile

In 2023, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest civilian honour, on PM Modi. It came during his visit aimed at enhancing strategic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Kuwait- The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer
(Photograph:AFP)

Kuwait- The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Wisam Mubarak al-Kabeer, or the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait on 2024. It is the highest national award of Kuwait. The honour is bestowed generally on Heads of State and foreign sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families as a sign of friendship.

