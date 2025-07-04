/From Ghana to Russia: Top 7 countries that have recognised PM Modi with national awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country’s national honour, during his official visit. Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama presented the award, citing Modi’s “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.” On the same diplomatic tour, PM Modi is also set to receive the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s highest honour, during his two-day visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. These honours mark another milestone in India’s growing influence globally, with several nations having already recognised Modi’s leadership through prestigious national awards.