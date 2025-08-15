/From Gadar to Border, Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More

Sunny Deol has been entertaining Indian audiences for over 4 decades with his power-packed performances, from intense dramas to action-packed thrillers. The actor has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits. So let's take a look at 7 of his Best Movies available on OTT.
One of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, Gadar, tells the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina set during the Partition. Sunny Deol’s performance remains unforgettable. You can watch the movie on Zee5.
In this gripping drama, Sunny portrays an unemployed youth who is forced into the world of crime. His intense performance made Arjun one of his earliest career-defining roles. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.
Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut with Betaab, a romantic drama about love across class divides. His charm and fiery passion won hearts instantly. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
An intense action drama where Sunny Deol plays a man on a quest for revenge. Packed with powerful dialogues and thrilling action, it’s a treat for fans of old-school Bollywood masala. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A massive hit in the late ’80s, Tridev combined action, drama, and a stellar star cast. Sunny’s tough yet emotional portrayal stood out in this multi-starrer classic. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
One of Sunny Deol's most acclaimed films, Damini saw him as a lawyer fighting for justice in a sensitive rape case. His courtroom monologue remains legendary. You can watch the movie on Netflix.
An Indian war epic based on the Battle of Longewala, Sunny Deol plays a passionate soldier defending his country. The film is an action-packed emotional rollercoaster. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.