LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Gadar to Border, Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More

From Gadar to Border: Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 12:56 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 12:56 IST

Sunny Deol has been entertaining Indian audiences for over 4 decades with his power-packed performances, from intense dramas to action-packed thrillers. The actor has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits. So let's take a look at 7 of his Best Movies available on OTT.

From Gadar to Border: Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

From Gadar to Border: Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More

Sunny Deol has given Bollywood some of its most powerful performances, from patriotic blockbusters to intense dramas and action-packed entertainers. Whether you love his roaring dialogues or his high-octane fight scenes, these seven films are a must-watch for any fan.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

One of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, Gadar, tells the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina set during the Partition. Sunny Deol’s performance remains unforgettable. You can watch the movie on Zee5.

Arjun
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Arjun

In this gripping drama, Sunny portrays an unemployed youth who is forced into the world of crime. His intense performance made Arjun one of his earliest career-defining roles. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.

Betaab
4 / 8
(Photograph: x)

Betaab

Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut with Betaab, a romantic drama about love across class divides. His charm and fiery passion won hearts instantly. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Paap Ki Duniya
5 / 8
(Photograph: x)

Paap Ki Duniya

An intense action drama where Sunny Deol plays a man on a quest for revenge. Packed with powerful dialogues and thrilling action, it’s a treat for fans of old-school Bollywood masala. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Tridev
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Tridev

A massive hit in the late ’80s, Tridev combined action, drama, and a stellar star cast. Sunny’s tough yet emotional portrayal stood out in this multi-starrer classic. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Damini
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Damini

One of Sunny Deol's most acclaimed films, Damini saw him as a lawyer fighting for justice in a sensitive rape case. His courtroom monologue remains legendary. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

Border
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Border

An Indian war epic based on the Battle of Longewala, Sunny Deol plays a passionate soldier defending his country. The film is an action-packed emotional rollercoaster. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Trending Photo

From Gadar to Border: Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More
8

From Gadar to Border: Watch Sunny Deol's 7 Best Movies on Netflix, Prime and More

From Iron Dome to new employment scheme: PM Modi's TOP announcements in Independence Day speech
5

From Iron Dome to new employment scheme: PM Modi's TOP announcements in Independence Day speech

From 2014 to 2025, PM Modi and his Independence Day iconic turbans - In Pics
13

From 2014 to 2025, PM Modi and his Independence Day iconic turbans - In Pics

Independence Day 2025: Monuments that echo India’s fight for freedom
10

Independence Day 2025: Monuments that echo India’s fight for freedom

India celebrates Independence Day: Stunning Tricolour illuminates iconic monuments
8

India celebrates Independence Day: Stunning Tricolour illuminates iconic monuments