From France to US: Who hosted the most migrants in 2025? Top 5 countries ranked — Check India's position

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 15:14 IST

As per the latest data of the United Nations, the number of international migrants has reached nearly 304 million in 2024 since 1990. Out of seven continents, Europe witnessed the largest growth in international migrants, touching nearly 94 million migrants in 2024.

5. France

With 9.2 million immigrants, France remains the fifth nation in the world that attracts people from around the world in the form of tourism, quality education, healthcare, and business purposes.

4. United Kingdom

Despite Brexit, the United Kingdom remains a major immigrant hub with 11.8 million. Its historical connections with several Commonwealth countries, strong universities, and global economy attract people from around the world. A reform after Brexit immigration prompted free movement with a points-based system favouring skilled workers.

3. Saudi Arabia

With 13.5 million, the immigrant population of Saudi Arabia is mostly made up of foreign workers who support its massive infrastructure, service, and oil sectors. South Asia's labour migration drives the number of foreign workers in the nation.

2. Germany

Germany has become the top immigrant destination in Europe, with a population of approximately 16.8 million, largely due to its economic strength and openness during the 2015 refugee crisis. In the recent past, the country has witnessed a shift from humanitarian migration to more skilled labour recruitment as it responds to an ageing workforce.

1. United States

Due to a strong economy, a higher education system, and family-based immigration policies, the US remains the top destination for immigrants. In recent years, legal immigration slowed due to policy changes, strict immigration laws, and pandemic disruptions, but it still holds the top spot with 52.4 million.

