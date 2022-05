Greece

Thousands of Greek workers took to the streets in protest on Sunday over high prices and energy costs plaguing households as the conflict in Ukraine takes its toll on European economies.

According to police some 10,000 protesters marched in the capital and gathered outside the parliament building for May Day, the international workers day used to call for better wage and labour conditions. Island ferries and public transport also came to a halt as part of strikes by some workers.

The protest on Sunday followed another demonstration on April 6 over the cost of living as inflation has reached record highs.

After suffering a decade long financial crisis that wiped out incomes and caused record unemployment, followed by the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country’s vital tourism industry, Greeks are now faced with high prices and costs from soaring energy prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Photograph:AFP)