/From foxtrots to SSBNs: The rise and modernisation of India’s submarine force

The first phase of India’s submarine history was shaped by the Soviet-built Foxtrot class. PIB records note that these boats established the Navy’s earliest underwater tradition, with two participating in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Crewed by some of the youngest arms of the service, the Foxtrots built the seamanship, combat experience and ethos that would guide future expansion. The name (Kalvari) was later revived for the first of a new class of six Scorpene-class submarines, commissioned in 2017, which were built as part of Project 75.

