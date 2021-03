Like every year, Golden Globes 2021 this year too was full of political statement, tearful moments and more. The ceremony was a virtual event which faced technical glitches too and led Daniel Kaluuya to gave his first acceptance speech that no one could hear.

From Sacha Baron Cohen's speech to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler monologue, scroll down to check some of the most notable moments from the night: