/From first summit to SCO 2025: Timeline of Modi–Putin relations that shaped India–Russia ties since 2014

PM Modi makes his first trip to Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, meeting Putin in a highly cordial setting at Novo-Ogaryovo and pledging stronger economic and strategic ties. In addition, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024, inviting him to India for the 2025 Annual Summit, while reaffirming cooperation across political, economic, energy, and people-to-people sectors, according to a report by the Associated Press.