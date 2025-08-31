/From first summit to SCO 2025: Timeline of Modi–Putin relations that shaped India–Russia ties since 2014

Ever since PM Modi came into power in 2014, there were several instances till 2025 when he met with President Putin to maintain a stronger tie between India and Russia. Let's have a look at the timeline of meetings.
On July 16, a meeting took place between PM Modi and Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Fortaleza, Brazil. And on December 11, Putin paid his visit to New Delhi for the 15th India-Russia Annual Summit.
On July 8–10, PM Modi visited Ufa, Russia, for the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summits, and Putin also met Modi during an official visit to Moscow for the 16th India-Russia Annual Summit in December.
Both the leaders met during the BRICS Summit in Goa, India, on 15-16 October 2016, followed by a first-ever BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit.
PM Modi visited St. Petersburg, Russia, from 31st May to 2nd June for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.
PM Modi and President Putin held their first informal summit in Sochi, Russia, on May 21, 2018 and later, Putin visited New Delhi for the 19th India-Russia Annual Summit on October 5.
PM Modi visited Vladivostok, Russia, for the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit and the Eastern Economic Forum, which was held between September 4–5.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India for the 21st India–Russia Annual Summit, coinciding with the inaugural 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue. The visit saw both countries reinforcing their ties with a military and technical cooperation pact until 2031 and a promise to bolster annual trade to $30 billion by 2025, according to a report in CNN.
PM Modi met Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16.
PM Modi makes his first trip to Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, meeting Putin in a highly cordial setting at Novo-Ogaryovo and pledging stronger economic and strategic ties. In addition, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024, inviting him to India for the 2025 Annual Summit, while reaffirming cooperation across political, economic, energy, and people-to-people sectors, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are other prominent world leaders attending a regional security summit in China from August 31st to September 1.