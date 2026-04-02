/From Finn Allen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 5 batters with most runs scored in first over of an IPL innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a blistering start for Rajasthan Royals, smashing 22 runs in the opening over against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The left-hander went on the attack from ball one, dismantling the bowling with a flurry of boundaries to seize early momentum. His explosive knock stands among the highest runs scored in the first over of an IPL innings, highlighting his fearless approach at the top.