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From Finn Allen to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 5 batters with most runs scored in first over of an IPL innings

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 23:47 IST | Updated: Apr 02, 2026, 23:47 IST

Finn Allen’s explosive start meets Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fearless strokeplay in a power-packed opening burst, highlighting the art of first-over domination in the IPL. Here’s a look at 5 batters who’ve maximised field restrictions, piling up the most runs in the very first over of an innings.

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) – 26 Runs vs KKR, 2023
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) – 26 Runs vs KKR, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the IPL with a record-breaking assault, smashing 26 runs in the very first over against KKR in 2023. The Rajasthan Royals opener showcased fearless intent, dismantling the bowling with boundaries from ball one. His explosive start remains one of the most dominant first-over performances in IPL history.

2. Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) – 24 Runs vs KKR, 2021
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) – 24 Runs vs KKR, 2021

Prithvi Shaw produced a stunning powerplay blitz, hammering 24 runs in the first over against KKR in IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals opener tore into the bowling with a flurry of boundaries, setting the tone instantly. His explosive start remains one of the fastest and most aggressive opening overs in IPL history.

3. Finn Allen (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 24 Runs vs SRH, 2026
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

3. Finn Allen (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 24 Runs vs SRH, 2026

Finn Allen produced a sensational start for Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 24 runs in the very first over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The explosive Kiwi opener took apart David Payne with a brutal sequence of boundaries and sixes, setting the tone for a high-pressure chase. His blistering assault showcased his fearless power-hitting, making it one of the joint-highest run hauls in the opening over of an IPL innings.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) – 22 Runs vs PBKS, 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) – 22 Runs vs PBKS, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a blistering start for Rajasthan Royals, smashing 22 runs in the opening over against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The left-hander went on the attack from ball one, dismantling the bowling with a flurry of boundaries to seize early momentum. His explosive knock stands among the highest runs scored in the first over of an IPL innings, highlighting his fearless approach at the top.

5. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 21 Runs vs RR, 2018
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 21 Runs vs RR, 2018

Sunil Narine stunned Rajasthan Royals with a breathtaking assault, hammering 21 runs in the very first over of the innings in IPL 2018. Promoted as a pinch-hitter, Narine unleashed his unorthodox yet destructive batting, taking the bowlers by surprise right from the start. His explosive cameo remains one of the fastest starts in IPL history, underlining KKR’s aggressive intent at the top.

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