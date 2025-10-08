LOGIN
From Fighter to Bhuj: 5 Indian movies that showcase the bravery of the Air Force on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 17:42 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 17:42 IST

There’s nothing that can overpower like a film centered on patriotism, which showcases spirit and courage. Here are 6 Indian films that showcase the true bravery of the Air Force.

In recent years, movies like Fighter and Sky Force have highlighted true incidents and courageous moves of the Indian Air Force. Here is a list of 6 Indian movies that are centered around the Indian Air Force.

Bhuj: The Pride of India
Bhuj: The Pride of India

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie revolves around the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, when IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, along with the help of 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Jhanvi Kapoor, the story is of an ambitious girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and wants to make her father proud of her. After years of struggle, she made it to the Indian Air Force and was the first woman to fly in a combat zone.

Sky Force
Sky Force

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Newcomer Veer Pahadiya, along with Akshay Kumar, features in the movie as a wing commander and squadron leader that centers on the 1965 India-Pakistan first airstrike war. The plot revolves around Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian team then decided to destroy Pakistan's airbase, which was carried out by brave officers of Indian Air Force.

Fighter
Fighter

Where to watch: Netflix

The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as fighter pilots. The film was set around the 2019 Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike.

Uri: The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch: ZEE5

Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leads an operation in 2016 against a group of people who attacked an air base in Uri, Kashmir.

