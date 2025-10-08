From Fighter to Bhuj: 5 Indian movies that showcase the bravery of the Air Force on Netflix, Prime Video and more

There’s nothing that can overpower like a film centered on patriotism, which showcases spirit and courage. Here are 6 Indian films that showcase the true bravery of the Air Force.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie revolves around the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, when IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, along with the help of 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Jhanvi Kapoor, the story is of an ambitious girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and wants to make her father proud of her. After years of struggle, she made it to the Indian Air Force and was the first woman to fly in a combat zone.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Newcomer Veer Pahadiya, along with Akshay Kumar, features in the movie as a wing commander and squadron leader that centers on the 1965 India-Pakistan first airstrike war. The plot revolves around Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian team then decided to destroy Pakistan's airbase, which was carried out by brave officers of Indian Air Force.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as fighter pilots. The film was set around the 2019 Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leads an operation in 2016 against a group of people who attacked an air base in Uri, Kashmir.