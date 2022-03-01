From FIFA to IOC: How sporting bodies have shunned Russia after Ukraine invasion

World chess body FIDE terminates ties with Russian, Belarus sponsors

World chess body FIDE also terminated ties with Russian, Belarus sponsors in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis. After an extraordinary meeting, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) recently stated via an official statement, "As stated by the FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, the FIDE Council regards its main mission in preserving the unity of FIDE and respecting the basic human rights enshrined in the FIDE Charter."

"FIDE expresses its grave concern about the military action started by Russia in Ukraine. FIDE stands united against wars as well as condemns any use of military means to resolve political conflicts. FIDE will take any necessary action to ensure the security of chess players and other members of the chess community. No official FIDE chess competitions and events will be held in Russia and Belarus," added the statement.

Not only this, but the FIDE also cancelled all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies. It further made it clear that the FIDE will no longer enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies.

(Photograph:AFP)