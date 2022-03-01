From FIFA to IOC: How sporting bodies have shunned Russia after Ukraine invasion

FIFA, UEFA take the big step by suspending Russia from int'l football
"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," UEFA said in a statement on Monday (February 28).
"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters," they added.
IOC recommends banning participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes and officials in int'l events
"Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed," the IOC's statement read recently.
UCL final shifted from St Petersburg to Paris
In the wake of the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine, UEFA called for an emergency meeting of its executive committee last month (on February 25). Thus, the writing was on the wall and UEFA finally decided to strip Russia off the hosting rights of the Champions League final. The summit clash will now take place on the scheduled date at the Stade de France in Paris.
Russian Grand Prix stands cancelled
Russian Grand Prix stands cancelled in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," the Formula One said in a statement.
For the unversed, the race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi`s Olympic park.
Vladimir Putin faces the brunt by IJF in the wake of Ukraine crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin faced the brunt of his decision to go ahead with Ukraine invasion as he has been suspended as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation. The move came on February 27 as the sports governing body removed Putin in light of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation in a statement said.
World Taekwondo strips Vladimir Putin of an honourary black belt
World Taekwondo also stripped the Russian President Vladimir Putin of an honourary black belt. "Peace is More Precious than Triumph" and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance. In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Vladimir Putinin November 2013," stated an official statement.
World chess body FIDE terminates ties with Russian, Belarus sponsors
World chess body FIDE also terminated ties with Russian, Belarus sponsors in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis. After an extraordinary meeting, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) recently stated via an official statement, "As stated by the FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, the FIDE Council regards its main mission in preserving the unity of FIDE and respecting the basic human rights enshrined in the FIDE Charter."
"FIDE expresses its grave concern about the military action started by Russia in Ukraine. FIDE stands united against wars as well as condemns any use of military means to resolve political conflicts. FIDE will take any necessary action to ensure the security of chess players and other members of the chess community. No official FIDE chess competitions and events will be held in Russia and Belarus," added the statement.
Not only this, but the FIDE also cancelled all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies. It further made it clear that the FIDE will no longer enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies.
Ice hockey federation suspends Russian, Belarusian teams until further notice
“We were incredibly shocked to see the images that have come out of Ukraine,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said in a statement on Monday (February 28). “I have been in close contact with the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved in a peaceful way and without the need for further violence," the President added.
BWF cancels events in Russia, Belarus post Ukraine invasion
Badminton's world governing body (BWF) also joined the other sporting bodies in slamming Russia post the Ukraine invasion. It cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, on Monday, and said in a statement, "BWF will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus."
Russia faces the heat from World Rugby
In a statement released on Tuesday, World Rugby once again stressed its condemnation of “Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus. The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace. The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby’s values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart. World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country.”
Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football
"Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect," stated a spokesperson from the Sportswear giant Adidas, quoted as saying by beIN Sports, on Tuesday evening (March 01).
The German sportswear manufacturer had held ties with Russian football for a long time. However, it has now joined forces with a majority of the global sporting fraternity in shunning the country following its Ukraine invasion.