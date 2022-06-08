From feud with coach to slamming CoA member: When Mithali Raj controversy rocked Indian women's cricket

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (June 08). One of the greatest women's cricketers of all time, Mithali was a flagbearer for women's cricket in India over the years and inspired thousands of girls to take up the sport. She is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs and also holds the record for leading in the most number of women's ODIs as captain. While her decorated career was filled with several highs, there was a fair share of lows as well. Here is a look back at one of the biggest controversies of her career when she was involved in a feud with current Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar and had also slammed CoA member Diana Edulji.