From feud with coach to slamming CoA member: When Mithali Raj controversy rocked Indian women's cricket

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (June 08). One of the greatest women's cricketers of all time, Mithali was a flagbearer for women's cricket in India over the years and inspired thousands of girls to take up the sport. She is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs and also holds the record for leading in the most number of women's ODIs as captain. While her decorated career was filled with several highs, there was a fair share of lows as well. Here is a look back at one of the biggest controversies of her career when she was involved in a feud with current Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar and had also slammed CoA member Diana Edulji.

Feud with Ramesh Powar

Mithali Raj was dropped by the Indin team management for the T20 World Cup 2018 semi-final against England following which the veteran batter accused then Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar of 'humiliating her'.

“For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence," she wrote in a letter to BCCI slamming Powar, which got leaked.

After India went on to lose the semi-final against England where Mithali was dropped, the veteran batter's manager lashed out at then captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali's manager, Annisha Gupta took to Twitter to call Harmanpreet a 'manipulative, lying, immature and undeserving captain'. She also claimed the Indian women's team believed in politics and not sports.
 

Mithali Raj slams CoA member Diana Edulji

Mithali Raj also accused former India cricketer Diana Edulji of bias after being dropped from the playing XI for the semi-final against England. Edulji was then part of the  BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) which was in charge of the Indian cricket board. In the letter written to the BCCI, Mithali said -  “a few people in power are out to destroy me”.

Ramesh Powar gets sacked as head coach

After Mithali's accusations, in a report submitted to the BCCI, Powar alleged Mithali put her interest ahead of the team's. However, he was soon sacked as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team following his bitter fallout with Mithali.

Harmanpreet, Mandhana ask CoA to not sack Powar

In a huge twist, star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who was India's captain at T20 World Cup 2018, wrote a letter to the CoA and BCCI urging them not to sack Powar as the head coach of the team despite his huge fall out with Mithali. "Yes, they have written a letter stating that they want Ramesh Powar to continue," CoA member Vinod Rai had confirmed back then.

Mithali says past is gone as Powar returns as head coach

Ramesh Powar was re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team in 2021 with less than a year left for the Women's ODI World Cup Down Under in 2022. Mithali said the past is gone and that she is ready to steer the ship with Powar after his return.

“The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship. We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year,” said Mithali.

