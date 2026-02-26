LOGIN
From Ferran Torres to Abdukodir Khusanov, 5 famous sports personalities born on Feb 29

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 16:42 IST

From Ferran Torres to Abdukodir Khusanov here is a look at five famous sports personalities born on Feb 29. With the leap day not part of the calendar in 2026, we take a look at this unique list which also includes Eric Kendricks, Cameron Ward and Benedikt Höwedes. 

1. Ferran Torres (Spanish football player) – Born on 29 Feb 2000
(Photograph: Instagram)

1. Ferran Torres (Spanish football player) – Born on 29 Feb 2000

Ferran Torres was born on February 29, 2000, making him one of the rare sports personalities with a leap day birthday. The Spanish forward has represented top clubs like Valencia, Manchester City, and Barcelona, along with the Spain national team. Known for his pace and versatility in attack, Torres has established himself as a key figure in Spanish football at a young age.

2. Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan football player) – Born on 29 Feb 2004
(Photograph: Instagram)

2. Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan football player) – Born on 29 Feb 2004

Abdukodir Khusanov was born on February 29, 2004, making him one of the rare leap day-born athletes in international football. The Uzbek defender has represented Uzbekistan at youth and senior levels, earning recognition for his composure and defensive strength. Known for his physical presence and tactical awareness, Khusanov is regarded as one of Uzbekistan’s promising young football talents.

3. Eric Kendricks (American NFL player) – Born on 29 Feb 1992
(Photograph: Instagram)

3. Eric Kendricks (American NFL player) – Born on 29 Feb 1992

Eric Kendricks was born on February 29, 1992, placing him among the rare leap day-born athletes in professional sports. An accomplished NFL linebacker, he has been known for his leadership and defensive intelligence on the field. Kendricks earned All-Pro honors during his career and established himself as one of the league’s most consistent defensive performers.

4. Cameron Ward (Canadian NHL player) – Born on 29 Feb 1984
(Photograph: Others)

4. Cameron Ward (Canadian NHL player) – Born on 29 Feb 1984

Cameron Ward was born on February 29, 1984, making him one of the rare leap day-born athletes in professional hockey. The Canadian goaltender is best known for leading the Carolina Hurricanes to their first Stanley Cup title in 2006. Ward won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, cementing his place among notable NHL netminders of his era.

5. Benedikt Höwedes (German football player) – Born on 29 Feb 1988
(Photograph: Instagram)

5. Benedikt Höwedes (German football player) – Born on 29 Feb 1988

Benedikt Höwedes was born on February 29, 1988, making him one of the rare leap day-born footballers. A versatile defender, he captained Schalke 04 and was known for his leadership and defensive solidity. Höwedes was part of Germany’s squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, contributing significantly to the team’s success in Brazil.

