/From far-right ties to Jan. 6 claims: Key controversies of Joe Kent, top US counterterrorism official who quit over the Iran war

A spokesperson for Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and the White House declined to comment on Kent’s resignation
Joseph Kent, Director of the United States’ National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and a senior aide to Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, resigned in protest over the US–Israel war in Iran. In a post on X, he stated: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Kent’s resignation is the first from a senior Trump administration official over the conflict.
A spokesperson for Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and the White House declined to comment on Kent’s resignation, according to AP. Kent was nominated by US President Trump in February 2025 and confirmed by the Senate in July 2025. His confirmation was contentious, with opposition citing concerns about his past political affiliations and statements. Lawmakers warned that his connections to far-right elements could influence intelligence assessments.
During his 2022 and 2024 congressional campaigns, Kent was associated with figures linked to far-right movements, raising questions about his suitability for a sensitive counterterrorism role. These affiliations were scrutinised heavily during his Senate confirmation. In 2022, according to AP, Kent paid Graham Jorgensen, a member of the far-right military group Proud Boys, for consulting work. He also collaborated closely with Joey Gibson, founder of the Christian nationalist group Patriot Prayer, and received support from a range of far-right figures.
Kent has embraced anti-government conspiracy theories, including claims that the FBI and intelligence agencies were involved in the January 6 Capitol attack and that the 2020 election was stolen. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he refused to distance himself from these assertions, raising concerns about the potential politicisation of intelligence reporting.
Democrats have also earlier questioned Kent about his participation in a Signal group chat used by Trump’s national security team to discuss sensitive military plans. They highlighted his involvement in discussions about attacks on Houthi militia, which attracted scrutiny after Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed he had been accidentally added to the chat, according to the Guardian. Despite these concerns, Kent was confirmed in July 2025 on a partisan 52‑44 Senate vote.
Kent served in the US Army from 1998 to 2018, completing 11 combat deployments with units including the 75th Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. After retirement, he joined the CIA’s Special Activities Center. His first wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019, which he described in his resignation letter as part of a war “manufactured by Israel.”