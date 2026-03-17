/From far-right ties to Jan. 6 claims: Key controversies of Joe Kent, top US counterterrorism official who quit over the Iran war

Joseph Kent, Director of the United States’ National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and a senior aide to Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, resigned in protest over the US–Israel war in Iran. In a post on X, he stated: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Kent’s resignation is the first from a senior Trump administration official over the conflict.