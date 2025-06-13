/From F-35I Adir to F-15I Ra'am: Best Israeli fighter jets

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 13:51 IST
Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, claiming that it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities. After the huge strike, we have listed the fighter jets that the country has.
F-15I Ra'am
The modernized variant of the F-15 eagle is customised for Israel's specific security challenges. It comes with advanced systems like APG-70 radar that can detect aircraft and track the targets, whether it is close or even beyond visual range.
F-16L Sufa
Named Sufa (Hebrew for "Storm"), the F-16I is a specially modified version of the F-16 F-16 Fighting Falcon, designed for the Israeli Air Force. This two-seater fighter jet has a takeoff weight of approximately 13,600 kilograms and features an extended flight range along with advanced avionics and weapons systems.
F-35I Adir
In Hebrew, Adir means majestic, noble or might, and just like its name, this aircraft also excels with specific modifications for Israel with advanced stealth. It is a specialized variant of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.
IAI Kfir
The Israeli fighter is an reverse engineering of the Mirage 5 with specifications made for Israel's need. The multi-role fighter is developed with Israeli avionics and an American-built General Electric J79 turbojet engine, making is perfect for both air and ground battles.
McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II (Kurnass)
Known as Kurnass in Israel, the F-4 is a versatile fighter-bomber that had helped Israel win several battles, earning a irreplaceable place in IAF. Known for it's speed and durability, this fighter jet has been upgraded with Israeli avionics and weapons systems.