/From F-16s to F-35s: Did you know Denmark’s air power depends on made in US fighter jets?

The F-16A is a lightweight, low-cost air-superiority fighter built for high performance and easy maintenance. The F-16A/B were the first production variants, with the A as a single-seat fighter and the B as a two-seat version mainly used for training. Aside from the extra cockpit, both share the same performance and weapons capability. The F-16A first flew on December 8, 1976, followed by the F-16B on August 8, 1977. Both are powered by a Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 turbofan, delivering 23,000 pounds of thrust with afterburner. Denmark is actively phasing out these aging fleets. While these F-16s are still in service, there days are numbered as the F-35 takes over as the primary fighter jet.