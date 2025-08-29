/From F-16s to F-35: How many fighter jets does Poland have?

Poland’s Air Force fighter jet Fleet: with modern deals worth billions, Let’s explore how many fighter jets Poland has. Know more below
Poland currently operates 48 F-16C/D Block 52+ fighter jets. These were purchased from the US in a 2003 deal worth around $3.5 billion, delivered between 2006 and 2008. In August 2025, Poland signed a $3.8 billion deal to modernise these jets to the latest F-16V Block 72 standard, with upgrades running from 2028 to 2038.
Poland’s older fleet includes MiG-29 fighter jets from the Soviet era. Originally, about 30 MiG-29s were in service, mostly delivered in the 1980s and 1990s. Some aircraft have since been retired, or are kept for training and reserve roles.
The Polish Air Force has also operated up to 32 Sukhoi Su-22 fighter-bombers, received from the USSR; these entered service in the 1980s.
Poland signed a major deal in 2020 to buy 32 F-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters from the US for about $4.6 billion.
The first Polish F-35A (“Husarz”) was revealed in 2024, with more deliveries and pilot training now underway. As per reports
Poland is considering up to 32 new Eurofighter Typhoon or F-15EX air superiority jets, but official deals for these types have not yet been finalised as of 2025, according to multiple defence sources.
As per recent report Poland’s Air Force active inventory includes around 274 aircraft, with about 100-120 of those as combat fighter jets. These mostly includes modern F-16s, older MiG-29s, Su-22s, and new F-35s entering service.