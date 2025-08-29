LOGIN
From F-16s to F-35: How many fighter jets does Poland have?

Published: Aug 29, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 13:29 IST

Poland’s Air Force fighter jet Fleet: with modern deals worth billions, Let’s explore how many fighter jets Poland has. Know more below

F-16 Fighting Falcon
1 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Poland currently operates 48 F-16C/D Block 52+ fighter jets. These were purchased from the US in a 2003 deal worth around $3.5 billion, delivered between 2006 and 2008. In August 2025, Poland signed a $3.8 billion deal to modernise these jets to the latest F-16V Block 72 standard, with upgrades running from 2028 to 2038.

MiG-29 Fulcrum
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

MiG-29 Fulcrum

Poland’s older fleet includes MiG-29 fighter jets from the Soviet era. Originally, about 30 MiG-29s were in service, mostly delivered in the 1980s and 1990s. Some aircraft have since been retired, or are kept for training and reserve roles.

Su-22
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Su-22

The Polish Air Force has also operated up to 32 Sukhoi Su-22 fighter-bombers, received from the USSR; these entered service in the 1980s.

F-35 Lightning II
4 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

F-35 Lightning II

Poland signed a major deal in 2020 to buy 32 F-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters from the US for about $4.6 billion.

The first Polish F-35A (“Husarz”) was revealed in 2024, with more deliveries and pilot training now underway. As per reports

Planned and potential fighter jets buys
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Planned and potential fighter jets buys

Poland is considering up to 32 new Eurofighter Typhoon or F-15EX air superiority jets, but official deals for these types have not yet been finalised as of 2025, according to multiple defence sources.

Total jet fleet size and composition
6 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Total jet fleet size and composition

As per recent report Poland’s Air Force active inventory includes around 274 aircraft, with about 100-120 of those as combat fighter jets. These mostly includes modern F-16s, older MiG-29s, Su-22s, and new F-35s entering service.

