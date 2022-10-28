From Erling Haaland to Luis Diaz: Superstar footballers who won't be seen in FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST)

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar, here's looking at some of the top footballers who won't be a part of the showpiece event:

1) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker who has lit up the ongoing EPL season, won't be featuring in the Qatar World Cup. Haaland's country Norway did not qualify for the showpiece event in the Middle East and, hence, won't be seen in action in the upcoming World Cup.

It will be unfortunate for his fans given Haaland's purple patch. Even in the qualifiers, he had scored five goals in six games.

(Photograph:AFP)