From Erling Haaland to Luis Diaz: Superstar footballers who won't be seen in FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker who has lit up the ongoing EPL season, won't be featuring in the Qatar World Cup. Haaland's country Norway did not qualify for the showpiece event in the Middle East and, hence, won't be seen in action in the upcoming World Cup.
It will be unfortunate for his fans given Haaland's purple patch. Even in the qualifiers, he had scored five goals in six games.
2) Mo Salah
Mohamed Salah will be another big miss at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Liverpool star won't be seen in action at the forthcoming event as his national side, Egypt, were knocked out on penalties in a play-off against Senegal early this year.
Salah, who captained the side in the Qualifiers, was among the Egyptian players who missed penalty kicks in the shootout.
3) Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will also not see the presence of Sweden's experienced campaigner Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish side lost out to Robert Lewandowski-starrer Poland in a play-off and, thus, deprived the football fans, worldwide, of not being able to see Ibrahimovic in the mega event once again.
At 41, Zlatan isn't done yet and won't be hanging up his boots despite plethora of injury concerns likely to rule him out of action until January 2023. "The future? I hope to keep going as long as I'm healthy and can contribute," Ibrahimovic said after the loss to Poland in March 2022.
4) Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala, the Argentinian attacker, can be out of the FIFA World Cup due to a freakish injury he suffered during a penalty shot for his club Roma in their face-off versus Lecce on October 09. Several reports have suggested that Dybala's injury is set to see him out of action until 2023.
His absence will be a huge blow to the Lionel Messi-starrer Argentina who will be desperate to go the distance and return with the title.
5) Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz will be another big miss in the Qatar 2022 edition. As a result of Colombia's underwhelming qualifying campaign, it will deprive football fans from being able to see stars such as Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado and superstar-in-the-making Luis Diaz in action.
Diaz has made the right noise ever since joining Liverpool, from Porto, but, unfortunately, his considerable skill set won't be on display in the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East.