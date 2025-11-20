/From Epstein Files to Panama Papers: 7 global scandals that shook the world and exposed what elite tried to bury

The forthcoming release is expected to be the most significant disclosure to date. Earlier batches have included flight logs, emails and court records referencing individuals from Epstein’s wider social and professional circles. To date, dozens of names have appeared in these documents; however, their inclusion does not imply any allegation of wrongdoing. Among those listed are US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, former Prince Andrew, Elon Musk, Michael Jackson, Tiffany Trump and Peggy Siegal, alongside numerous other prominent figures. The new law guarantees that many remaining government-held records will also be released, with necessary redactions to protect victims and ongoing investigations. Even with these protections, the move marks an unusually far-reaching step toward public transparency.