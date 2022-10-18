From epic bowl-out to 2021's one-sided tie: Reliving T20 World Cup clashes between India and Pakistan

India locked horns with Pakistan for the first time in T20 World Cup during the inaugural edition, with both in the same group along with Scotland. After MS Dhoni & Co.'s Scotland tie was abandoned due to rain, both the Asian giants met at Durban on September 14.
In the day-night encounter, at Kingsmead, Shoaib Malik-led Men in Green opted to bowl first and rode on Mohammad Asif's 4/18 and Shahid Afridi's twin strikes to restrict India to 141-9 in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa (50), Dhoni's 31-ball 33 and some hits from Irfan Pathan-Ajit Agarkar took India to a respectable total after they were tottering at 36 for 4.
In reply, Misbah-ul-Haq's 53 took Pakistan to 141-7 and the match went to the bowl-out. In the memorable bowl-out, India used their part-time bowlers Virender Sehwag and Uthappa along with spinner Harbhajan Singh to hit the stumps in their first three attempts, with their counterparts missing the target in equal tries to lose 3-0.
India beat Pakistan in 2007 edition's final
The MS Dhoni-led Indian team stunned Pakistan once again in the inaugural season's finale, at Johannesburg, to win the maiden edition of the T20 WC. Batting first, India rode on Gautam Gambhir's 75 to post 157 for 5 and dismissed Pakistan for 152 in 19.3 overs, with Misbah standing tall with a gutsy 43, to win by five runs in front of a jam-packed stadium.
3) India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in 2012 meet
MS Dhoni's Team India met Pakistan during the Super Eight round of the 2012 edition, in Sri Lanka. Squaring off at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, India thrashed the Men in Green by eight wickets. Batting first, Md Hafeez-led side managed a moderate 128 all-out in 19.4 overs with L Balaji (3 for 22), R Ashwin and Yuvraj Singh shining with the ball, with the latter two taking two wickets apiece.
In reply, Virat Kohli's 61-ball 78 not out led India to an easy win, with eight wickets and 18 balls to spare.
4) India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in 2014 edition
In the 2014 edition, in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were placed in the same group with West Indies, Australia and the home side. Locking horns with their arch-rivals, Dhoni & Co. rode on spinner Amit Mishra's 2 for 22 to restrict Pakistan to 133/7 after they were asked to bat first.
In reply, Kohli's 32-ball 36 not out and Suresh Raina's unbeaten 35 took India to an easy win. At one stage, India were reduced to 65 for 3. However, Raina-Kohli took the Men in Blue past the finish line without breaking much sweat.
5) India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2016 edition (Photo | ICC)
Virat Kohli again played a key role in India's win when both sides locked horns in the 2016 T20 WC, at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In a rain-curtailed 18-over contest, India bowlers and fielders did well to restrict Shahid Afridi's Pakistan to 118-5. In reply, India were tottering at 23 for 3 before Kohli's 55 not out, Yuvraj Singh's 23-ball 24 and captain Dhoni's 9-ball 13 not out took India home with six wickets and 13 balls in hand.
6) Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in 2021 edition
In the 2021 T20 WC, in the UAE, Virat Kohli-led India were humiliated by Babar Azam & Co. as Pakistan finally broke their jinx versus their neighbours and defeated them for the first time in World Cup history.
Being asked to bat first, Kohli-led India rode on the skipper's 57 to manage a modest 151-7 after Shaheen Afridi's 3 for 31 rocked the famed Indian batting line-up. In reply, captain Babar's 68 not out and Md Rizwan's unbeaten 79 propelled the one-time winners to a ten-wicket win in 17.5 overs. It was a memorable evening for Team Pakistan and their fans, who waited patiently for long to finally see their team get the better of India in a WC clash.