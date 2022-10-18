From epic bowl-out to 2021's one-sided tie: Reliving T20 World Cup clashes between India and Pakistan

Reliving T20 World Cup clashes between India and Pakistan ahead of their face-off in the 2022 edition at the MCG, Melbourne:

India vs Pakistan Durban T20 WC bowl-out tie

India locked horns with Pakistan for the first time in T20 World Cup during the inaugural edition, with both in the same group along with Scotland. After MS Dhoni & Co.'s Scotland tie was abandoned due to rain, both the Asian giants met at Durban on September 14.

In the day-night encounter, at Kingsmead, Shoaib Malik-led Men in Green opted to bowl first and rode on Mohammad Asif's 4/18 and Shahid Afridi's twin strikes to restrict India to 141-9 in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa (50), Dhoni's 31-ball 33 and some hits from Irfan Pathan-Ajit Agarkar took India to a respectable total after they were tottering at 36 for 4.

In reply, Misbah-ul-Haq's 53 took Pakistan to 141-7 and the match went to the bowl-out. In the memorable bowl-out, India used their part-time bowlers Virender Sehwag and Uthappa along with spinner Harbhajan Singh to hit the stumps in their first three attempts, with their counterparts missing the target in equal tries to lose 3-0.

