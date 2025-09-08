/From England to South Africa, 5 teams with most 400+ scores in ODIs

From England to South Africa, here is a look at five teams with most 400+ scores in ODIs. The list sees England move to joint-second spot after scoring 400+ against South Africa on Sunday (Sep 7). The list also features the likes of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.
South Africa are the pioneers of 400+ totals in ODIs. They famously chased down 434 against Australia in Johannesburg (2006), which is still remembered as one of the greatest ODIs ever played. Since then, they have repeatedly crossed the 400 mark, cementing their reputation as one of the most destructive batting sides in history.
England’s ODI revolution post-2015 has made them one of the most explosive batting sides ever. Known for their aggressive batting approach, they have racked up 7 totals of 400+, all coming in the last decade.
India’s batting power, especially in home conditions, has helped them breach the 400-run barrier 7 times. With players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and the explosive middle order, India has often dominated bowling attacks in ODIs.
Australia, traditionally strong in all formats, has managed three 400+ totals. While not as frequent as South Africa or England, when they do reach this milestone, it’s usually in high-profile matches.
Sri Lanka’s ODI golden era produced some memorable batting feats, including two 400+ totals. Their ability to dominate associate nations in particular helped them register such massive totals. Their highest scored 443/9 against the Netherlands and are one of only two teams to lose an ODI match despite scoring 400.