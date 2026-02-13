/From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is

From England to Namibia here are five times when India registered their highest powerplay totals in T20Is. The list sees Namibia addition after Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson gave a defining start to the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
India’s 95/1 powerplay against England in Mumbai in 2025 is the highest T20I powerplay score in the nation’s history, achieved in the fifth T20I as India surged to 247/9 with aggressive batting from Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, smashing boundaries early and setting the tone for a dominant series win.
India’s 94/2 powerplay against New Zealand in Guwahati in 2026 is their second-highest T20I powerplay score ever, coming in a dominant chase where they finished the target inside 10 overs. It trails only their 95/1 against England in 2025 and demonstrates India’s explosive opening batting ability in men’s T20 internationals.
India’s 86/1 powerplay against Namibia in Delhi during the 2026 T20 World Cup was one of their highest in T20 internationals, marking their best ever in a World Cup match. Powered by a stunning 20-ball fifty from Ishan Kishan and rapid scoring early on, India reached 100 in just 6.5 overs, making it one of the most explosive starts in the tournament’s history.
India’s 82/2 powerplay against Scotland in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup was one of their highest T20I Powerplay scores, achieved as KL Rahul (50 off 19) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16) set a blistering tempo in a comfortable chase. It remained India’s best powerplay start until they surpassed it later in 2025.
India’s 82/1 powerplay against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 stands as one of their highest T20I starts, featuring an explosive opening partnership that set the tone for a record 297/6 total and a 133-run victory. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav’s aggressive batting helped India race to 82 in six overs, showcasing their powerplay dominance.