LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is

From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 02:05 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 02:05 IST

From England to Namibia here are five times when India registered their highest powerplay totals in T20Is. The list sees Namibia addition after Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson gave a defining start to the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

1. India vs England – 95/1 in Mumbai, 2025
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. India vs England – 95/1 in Mumbai, 2025

India’s 95/1 powerplay against England in Mumbai in 2025 is the highest T20I powerplay score in the nation’s history, achieved in the fifth T20I as India surged to 247/9 with aggressive batting from Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, smashing boundaries early and setting the tone for a dominant series win.

2. India vs New Zealand - 94/2 in Guwahati, 2026
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

2. India vs New Zealand - 94/2 in Guwahati, 2026

India’s 94/2 powerplay against New Zealand in Guwahati in 2026 is their second-highest T20I powerplay score ever, coming in a dominant chase where they finished the target inside 10 overs. It trails only their 95/1 against England in 2025 and demonstrates India’s explosive opening batting ability in men’s T20 internationals.

3. India vs Namibia - 86/1 in Delhi, 2026 T20 World Cup
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

3. India vs Namibia - 86/1 in Delhi, 2026 T20 World Cup

India’s 86/1 powerplay against Namibia in Delhi during the 2026 T20 World Cup was one of their highest in T20 internationals, marking their best ever in a World Cup match. Powered by a stunning 20-ball fifty from Ishan Kishan and rapid scoring early on, India reached 100 in just 6.5 overs, making it one of the most explosive starts in the tournament’s history.

4. India vs Scotland - 82/2 in Dubai, 2021 T20 World Cup
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. India vs Scotland - 82/2 in Dubai, 2021 T20 World Cup

India’s 82/2 powerplay against Scotland in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup was one of their highest T20I Powerplay scores, achieved as KL Rahul (50 off 19) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16) set a blistering tempo in a comfortable chase. It remained India’s best powerplay start until they surpassed it later in 2025.

5. India vs Bangladesh - 82/1 in Hyderabad, 2024
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. India vs Bangladesh - 82/1 in Hyderabad, 2024

India’s 82/1 powerplay against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024 stands as one of their highest T20I starts, featuring an explosive opening partnership that set the tone for a record 297/6 total and a 133-run victory. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav’s aggressive batting helped India race to 82 in six overs, showcasing their powerplay dominance.

Trending Photo

From Namibia to England, 5 biggest victory margins for India at T20 World Cup (by runs)
5

From Namibia to England, 5 biggest victory margins for India at T20 World Cup (by runs)

From India to South Africa, 5 teams with most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cup
5

From India to South Africa, 5 teams with most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cup

From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is
5

From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is

‘It’s going to be traumatic’: Trump threatens Iran over failure of nuclear deal
6

‘It’s going to be traumatic’: Trump threatens Iran over failure of nuclear deal

New Friday OTT releases (February 13th, 2026): The Conjuring, Paathirathri, Bandwaale- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more
7

New Friday OTT releases (February 13th, 2026): The Conjuring, Paathirathri, Bandwaale- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more