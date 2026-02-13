/From England to Namibia, India’s 5 highest powerplay scores in T20Is

India’s 86/1 powerplay against Namibia in Delhi during the 2026 T20 World Cup was one of their highest in T20 internationals, marking their best ever in a World Cup match. Powered by a stunning 20-ball fifty from Ishan Kishan and rapid scoring early on, India reached 100 in just 6.5 overs, making it one of the most explosive starts in the tournament’s history.