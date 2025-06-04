/Top picks! Mind-bending psychological thrillers that you should watch at least once

(Photograph: X )

Enemy

You won’t be able to forget the haunting giant spider scene. Directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2013, this surreal psychological thriller is dark, twisted, and eerie. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is loosely adapted from José Saramago’s 2002 novel The Double and centres on Adam Bell, a history teacher whose life turns upside down after he discovers his doppelgänger.