Top picks! Mind-bending psychological thrillers that you should watch at least once

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 23:02 IST

Dark, gripping, and pulse-pounding, the list is a compilation of the films that will give you thrills and heart-racing suspense in equal measure. 
 

Requiem for a Dream
1 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Requiem for a Dream

Darren Aronofsky's film explores the addiction to heroin or drugs, and the result is gut-wrenching. The 2000 feature film revolves around four individuals, Harry Goldfarb (Jared Leto), Marion Silver (Jennifer Connelly), Tyrone C. Love (Marlon Wayans), and Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn), who are struggling with addiction.
Enemy
2 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Enemy

You won’t be able to forget the haunting giant spider scene. Directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2013, this surreal psychological thriller is dark, twisted, and eerie. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is loosely adapted from José Saramago’s 2002 novel The Double and centres on Adam Bell, a history teacher whose life turns upside down after he discovers his doppelgänger.
Trapped
3 / 5
(Photograph:X)

Trapped

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie is an instance survival thriller about a young man, Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao), who unintentionally locks himself in a high-rise apartment for almost a week. With no food and water, he takes extreme steps to survive.
Tumbbad
4 / 5

Tumbbad

A visually captivating tale of greed. This 2018 Hindi-language film is set in a 20th-century Marathi village where a man embarks on a quest to find a hidden treasure. However, what he discovers is far more unexpected and horrific.
Nightcrawler
5 / 5

Nightcrawler

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this gripping psychological thriller is dark and captivating. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows Louis Bloom, who becomes a stringer and ambitiously roams the city’s nights, seeking to record violent crimes.

