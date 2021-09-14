From Emma Raducanu to Lewis Hamilton: Sports celebs who graced their presence at Met Gala 2021

After stunning tennis fans with her maiden Grand Slam in US Open 2021, Emma Raducanu graced her presence and stole the show at Met Gala 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Leylah Fernandez at Met Gala 2021
Canadian tennis player and US Open 2021 runners-up Leylah Fernandez also arrived at the Met Gala 2021 in a stunning attire, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13. While she lost out on her maiden title in the recently-concluded US Open, the teenager has gained a plethora of fans in no time.
(Photograph:AFP)
Serena Williams with husband at Met Gala 2021
Serena Williams was also present with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at Met Gala 2021. Their arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art surely made heads turn in the star-studded event.
(Photograph:AFP)
Venus Williams at Met Gala 2021
Serena's elder sister Venus Williams also made her presence felt at the Met Gala 2021 on September 13. For the unversed, the 2021 theme for the event was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Naomi Osaka at Met Gala 2021
Naomi Osaka also made her presence felt at the Met Gala 2021. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with US singer Cordae and made heads turn with her outfit and hairstyle. The tennis star had a disappointing run in the US Open, injuring herself after a defeat in the third round of the tournament.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lewis Hamilton at Met Gala 2021
The Met Gala -- which raises money for Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- also saw the presence of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton arrived at the event after suffering a massive scare in a horrifying car crash at Italian GP, also involving Max Verstappen.