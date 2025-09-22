/From Elizabeth to Victoria: Most powerful Queens in history

Ruling the longest reign of all time for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth showed her will of transforming the monarchy in a modern way. Her devotion towards the nation has been highly appraised by the people. The Queen was born a princess, and unexpectedly after her uncle's surrender and her father's ascension to the throne, she was made queen within no time. She has displayed herself as a grounded personality due to the significant global and political changes which has made her a icon to the world and has been statued for a lifetime after her death in 2022.