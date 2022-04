Taylor Swift

Over the years, Taylor Swift faced major trouble for her super hit song ‘Shake It Off’, which was released in the year 2014 and went on to become a chartbuster.

Swift faced a copyright infringement lawsuit and was accused by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, of stealing lyrics from a 3LW song which had lines like ''The playas gon’ play'' and ''Them haters gonna hate.'' and Swift's song had lines “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

The first case was filed in the year 2017 but was dismissed in 2018. Last year, the case was revived and now the case has been settled.

