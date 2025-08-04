/From Dubai to Doha: 10 airports that offer the best shopping experience in the world

The best airports for shopping in 2025 includes names like Doha Hamad, Singapore Changi, Heathrow, and many more. These airports offer top brands, local items, and wide duty-free spaces. Find out which airports lead for global shopping this year.
Airports today offer more than flights they are shopping hubs for global travellers. These are the top 10 airports that make shopping a key part of the journey. Read more below for full details.
Hamad International Airport in Qatar is ranked best for shopping in 2025. The airport has over 40 luxury brands in 3 shopping zones. The main duty-free area covers 35,000 square metres. Travellers can buy online and pick up items in the terminal.
Singapore Changi Airport has more than 280 shops and four terminals. Jewel Changi brings nature and retail together, with attractions like the Rain Vortex alongside stores. Many shops are open 24 hours, making shopping possible round the clock.
London Heathrow is known for luxury shopping at Terminal 5’s World Duty Free and outlets for brands like Burberry and Paul Smith. The airport also has Harrods and Selfridges, with exclusive British collections and rare spirits for connoisseurs.
Paris CDG represents French style in travel retail. Passengers can shop at flagship stores from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and more. The airport promotes local French cuisine and has options like wine, patisseries, and sustainable products.
Istanbul Airport’s retail space covers 53,000 square metres. Here, travellers find Turkish delights, carpets, and goods from international brands. The airport stands out for its variety and competitive prices, offering unique gifts from Turkey.
Narita Airport features a wide selection of Japanese products. Travellers can buy electronics, knives, sake, and traditional snacks. The retail space brings together Japanese tradition and modernity, reflecting strong service standards.
Dubai International Airport includes over 70,000 square metres of retail across its three terminals. It has the world’s largest duty-free operation, with jewellery, dates, and global luxury brands. Prices are tax-free, and the airport is open 24 hours.
Rome Fiumicino showcases Italian fashion, leather goods, and gourmet foods. Many shops are designed to reflect Italian culture and are packed with national brands alongside new designers. Travellers find authentic Italian products here.
Hong Kong International Airport has over 280 retail shops. Travellers can buy electronics, teas, and luxury brands at competitive prices. Local goods, Chinese medicine, and efficient service make it a key shopping destination in Asia.
Seoul Incheon Airport highlights Korean products like ginseng, K-beauty, K-pop items, and traditional crafts. Shoppers can find global plus Korean goods, and digital payments make for smooth buying.