From Russia With Love

Sean Connery returned for the second instalment of the series with 'From Russia With Love'. In the movie, Bond is tasked to search a Russian decoding machine, known as 'Lektor'. Bond needs to find this machine before the evil S.P.E.C.T.R.E. organization discovers it. The movie was a critical and commercial success.



The movie collected over $78 million in worldwide box-office receipts, far more than its $2 million budget and more than its predecessor 'Dr. No'.

