/From Don Bradman to Steve Smith, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (Australia batters only)

From Don Bradman to Steve Smith, here is a look at five most runs in a single edition of Ashes featuring Australia batters only. The list also features Mark Taylor who scored tons of runs in the 1989 Ashes while the latest series is set to kickoff on November 21 in Australia.
Don Bradman’s performance in the 1930 Ashes remains one of the most extraordinary feats in cricket history. The Australian legend amassed a staggering 974 runs in the five-match series against England, a record that still stands as the highest aggregate by any batter in a single Ashes series.
Mark Taylor’s stunning run in the 1989 Ashes series was a defining moment in his career and a key factor in Australia’s dominant 4–0 victory over England. The left-handed opener piled up 839 runs in the series, making him the highest run-scorer and earning him widespread acclaim for his consistency and composure at the crease.
Don Bradman’s 810-run masterpiece in the 1936–37 Ashes series stands as one of the greatest batting performances in cricket history, not only for the sheer volume of runs but also for the circumstances in which they were made. Leading Australia as captain, Bradman began the series under immense pressure after England won the first two Tests.
Steve Smith’s extraordinary performance in the 2019 Ashes series was a masterclass in determination, skill, and mental strength. Returning to Test cricket after a year-long suspension, Smith amassed 774 runs in just seven innings, dominating England’s bowlers throughout the series.
Don Bradman’s 758 runs in the 1934 Ashes series further cemented his reputation as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Facing England on their home soil, Bradman showcased his technical brilliance and unwavering concentration, producing two double centuries—including a majestic 304 at Headingley—and several other crucial innings that guided Australia to a series victory.