From discounts to bigger savings: Incentives offered to Indians to get vaccinated

'We Care'

Private companies are offering a number of incentives to their customers to win over those who are hesitant to take the vaccine and help speed up the pace of inoculation in the country reeling from a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

McDonald's India (North and East) has launched the 'We Care' initiative on its mobile application that allows vaccinated customers to access special deals like a 20 per cent discount on a minimum order of Rs 500.

To avail the benefits, customers need to upload their vaccination certificates under the 'Got Vaccinated' tab on the app. After this, they receive an offer code that can be redeemed while placing an order. The offers can be availed on delivery, take away as well as dine-in.

(Photograph:AFP)